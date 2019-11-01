Rugby-All Blacks' record under Steve Hansen
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Factbox on the All Blacks' record under Steve Hansen after he ended his career following the side's 40-17 victory over Wales in the third-placed playoff at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
P W D L
108 93 5 10
2019
108* Wales 40-17 Tokyo Nov. 1
107* England 7-19 Yokohama Oct. 26
106* Ireland 46-14 Tokyo Oct. 19
105# Italy 0-0 Toyota City Oct. 12
104* Namibia 71-9 Tokyo Oct. 6
103* Canada 63-0 Oita Oct. 2
102* South Africa 23-13 Yokohama Sept. 21
101 Tonga 92-7 Hamilton Sept. 7
100 Australia 36-0 Auckland Aug. 17
99 Australia 26-47 Perth Aug. 10
98 South Africa 16-16 Wellington July 27
97 Argentina 20-16 Buenos Aires July 20
2018
96 Italy 66-3 Rome Nov. 24
95 Ireland 9-16 Dublin Nov. 17
94 England 16-15 London Nov. 10
93 Japan 69-31 Tokyo Nov. 3
92 Australia 37-20 Yokohama Oct. 27
91 South Africa 32-30 Pretoria Oct. 5
90 Argentina 35-17 Buenos Aires Sept. 28
89 South Africa 34-36 Wellington Sept. 15
88 Argentina 46-24 Nelson Sept. 8
87 Australia 40-12 Auckland Aug. 25
86 Australia 38-13 Sydney Aug. 18
85 France 49-14 Dunedin June 23
84 France 26-13 Wellington June 16
83 France 52-11 Auckland June 9
2017
82 Wales 33-18 Cardiff Nov. 25
81 Scotland 22-17 Edinburgh Nov. 18
80 France 38-18 Paris Nov. 11
79 Australia 18-23 Brisbane Oct. 21
78 South Africa 25-24 Cape Town Oct. 7
77 Argentina 36-10 Buenos Aires Sept. 30
76 South Africa 57-0 Auckland Sept. 16
75 Argentina 39-22 New Plymouth Sept. 9
74 Australia 35-29 Dunedin Aug. 22
73 Australia 54-34 Sydney Aug. 15
72 B&I Lions 15-15 Auckland July 8
71 B&I Lions 21-24 Wellington July 1
70 B&I Lions 30-15 Auckland June 24
69 Samoa 78-0 Auckland June 16
2016
68 France 24-19 Paris Nov. 26
67 Ireland 21-9 Dublin Nov 19
66 Italy 68-10 Rome Nov. 12
65 Ireland 29-40 Chicago Nov. 5
64 Australia 37-10 Auckland Oct. 22
63 South Africa 57-15 Durban Oct. 8
62 Argentina 36-17 Buenos Aires Oct. 1
61 South Africa 41-13 Christchurch Sept. 17
60 Argentina 57-22 Hamilton Sept. 10
59 Australia 29-9 Wellington Aug. 27
58 Australia 42-8 Sydney Aug. 20
57 Wales 46-6 Dunedin June 25
56 Wales 36-22 Wellington June 18
55 Wales 39-21 Auckland June 11
2015
54* Australia 34-17 London Oct. 31
53* South Africa 20-18 London Oct. 24
52* France 62-13 Cardiff Oct. 17
51* Tonga 47-9 Newcastle Oct. 9
50* Georgia 43-10 Cardiff Oct. 2
49* Namibia 58-14 London Sept. 24
48* Argentina 26-16 London Sept. 20
47 Australia 41-13 Auckland Aug. 15
46 Australia 19-27 Sydney Aug. 8
45 South Africa 27-20 Johannesburg July 25
44 Argentina 39-18 Christchurch July 17
43 Samoa 25-16 Apia July 8
2014
42 Wales 34-16 Cardiff Nov. 22
41 Scotland 24-16 Edinburgh Nov. 15
40 England 24-21 London Nov. 8
39 United States 74-6 Chicago Nov. 1
38 Australia 29-28 Brisbane Oct. 18
37 South Africa 25-27 Johannesburg Oct. 4
36 Argentina 34-13 La Plata Sept. 27
35 South Africa 14-10 Wellington Sept. 13
34 Argentina 28-9 Napier Sept. 6
33 Australia 51-20 Auckland Aug. 23
32 Australia 12-12 Sydney Aug. 16
31 England 36-13 Hamilton June 21
30 England 28-27 Dunedin June 14
29 England 20-15 Auckland June 7
2013
28 Ireland 24-22 Dublin Nov. 25
27 England 30-22 London Nov. 18
26 France 26-19 Paris Nov. 10
25 Japan 54-6 Tokyo Nov. 2
24 Australia 41-33 Dunedin Oct. 19
23 South Africa 38-27 Johannesburg Oct. 5
22 Argentina 33-15 La Plata Sept. 27
21 South Africa 29-15 Auckland Sept. 14
20 Argentina 28-13 Hamilton Sept. 7
19 Australia 27-16 Wellington Aug. 24
18 Australia 47-29 Sydney Aug. 17
17 France 24-9 New Plymouth June 22
16 France 30-0 Christchurch June 15
15 France 23-13 Auckland June 8
2012
14 England 21-38 London Dec. 1
13 Wales 33-10 Cardiff Nov. 24
12 Italy 42-10 Rome Nov. 17
11 Scotland 51-22 Edinburgh Nov. 11
10 Australia 18-18 Brisbane Oct. 20
9 South Africa 32-16 Johannesburg Oct. 6
8 Argentina 54-15 La Plata Sept. 29
7 South Africa 21-11 Dunedin Sept. 15
6 Argentina 21-5 Wellington Sept. 8
5 Australia 22-0 Auckland Aug. 25
4 Australia 27-19 Sydney Aug. 18
3 Ireland 60-0 Hamilton June 23
2 Ireland 22-19 Christchurch June 16
1 Ireland 42-10 Auckland June 9
* Rugby World Cup match
# match cancelled before kickoff due to adverse weather and
declared 0-0 draw
