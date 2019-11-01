Rugby-All Blacks' record under Steve Hansen

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Factbox on the All Blacks' record

under Steve Hansen after he ended his career following the

side's 40-17 victory over Wales in the third-placed playoff at

the 2019 Rugby World Cup.



P W D L

108 93 5 10



2019

108* Wales 40-17 Tokyo Nov. 1

107* England 7-19 Yokohama Oct. 26

106* Ireland 46-14 Tokyo Oct. 19

105# Italy 0-0 Toyota City Oct. 12

104* Namibia 71-9 Tokyo Oct. 6

103* Canada 63-0 Oita Oct. 2

102* South Africa 23-13 Yokohama Sept. 21

101 Tonga 92-7 Hamilton Sept. 7

100 Australia 36-0 Auckland Aug. 17

99 Australia 26-47 Perth Aug. 10

98 South Africa 16-16 Wellington July 27

97 Argentina 20-16 Buenos Aires July 20



2018

96 Italy 66-3 Rome Nov. 24

95 Ireland 9-16 Dublin Nov. 17

94 England 16-15 London Nov. 10

93 Japan 69-31 Tokyo Nov. 3

92 Australia 37-20 Yokohama Oct. 27

91 South Africa 32-30 Pretoria Oct. 5

90 Argentina 35-17 Buenos Aires Sept. 28

89 South Africa 34-36 Wellington Sept. 15

88 Argentina 46-24 Nelson Sept. 8

87 Australia 40-12 Auckland Aug. 25

86 Australia 38-13 Sydney Aug. 18

85 France 49-14 Dunedin June 23

84 France 26-13 Wellington June 16

83 France 52-11 Auckland June 9



2017

82 Wales 33-18 Cardiff Nov. 25

81 Scotland 22-17 Edinburgh Nov. 18

80 France 38-18 Paris Nov. 11

79 Australia 18-23 Brisbane Oct. 21

78 South Africa 25-24 Cape Town Oct. 7

77 Argentina 36-10 Buenos Aires Sept. 30

76 South Africa 57-0 Auckland Sept. 16

75 Argentina 39-22 New Plymouth Sept. 9

74 Australia 35-29 Dunedin Aug. 22

73 Australia 54-34 Sydney Aug. 15

72 B&I Lions 15-15 Auckland July 8

71 B&I Lions 21-24 Wellington July 1

70 B&I Lions 30-15 Auckland June 24

69 Samoa 78-0 Auckland June 16



2016

68 France 24-19 Paris Nov. 26

67 Ireland 21-9 Dublin Nov 19

66 Italy 68-10 Rome Nov. 12

65 Ireland 29-40 Chicago Nov. 5



64 Australia 37-10 Auckland Oct. 22

63 South Africa 57-15 Durban Oct. 8

62 Argentina 36-17 Buenos Aires Oct. 1

61 South Africa 41-13 Christchurch Sept. 17

60 Argentina 57-22 Hamilton Sept. 10

59 Australia 29-9 Wellington Aug. 27

58 Australia 42-8 Sydney Aug. 20

57 Wales 46-6 Dunedin June 25

56 Wales 36-22 Wellington June 18

55 Wales 39-21 Auckland June 11



2015

54* Australia 34-17 London Oct. 31

53* South Africa 20-18 London Oct. 24

52* France 62-13 Cardiff Oct. 17

51* Tonga 47-9 Newcastle Oct. 9

50* Georgia 43-10 Cardiff Oct. 2

49* Namibia 58-14 London Sept. 24

48* Argentina 26-16 London Sept. 20

47 Australia 41-13 Auckland Aug. 15

46 Australia 19-27 Sydney Aug. 8

45 South Africa 27-20 Johannesburg July 25

44 Argentina 39-18 Christchurch July 17

43 Samoa 25-16 Apia July 8



2014

42 Wales 34-16 Cardiff Nov. 22

41 Scotland 24-16 Edinburgh Nov. 15

40 England 24-21 London Nov. 8

39 United States 74-6 Chicago Nov. 1

38 Australia 29-28 Brisbane Oct. 18

37 South Africa 25-27 Johannesburg Oct. 4

36 Argentina 34-13 La Plata Sept. 27

35 South Africa 14-10 Wellington Sept. 13

34 Argentina 28-9 Napier Sept. 6

33 Australia 51-20 Auckland Aug. 23

32 Australia 12-12 Sydney Aug. 16

31 England 36-13 Hamilton June 21

30 England 28-27 Dunedin June 14

29 England 20-15 Auckland June 7



2013

28 Ireland 24-22 Dublin Nov. 25

27 England 30-22 London Nov. 18

26 France 26-19 Paris Nov. 10

25 Japan 54-6 Tokyo Nov. 2

24 Australia 41-33 Dunedin Oct. 19

23 South Africa 38-27 Johannesburg Oct. 5

22 Argentina 33-15 La Plata Sept. 27

21 South Africa 29-15 Auckland Sept. 14

20 Argentina 28-13 Hamilton Sept. 7

19 Australia 27-16 Wellington Aug. 24

18 Australia 47-29 Sydney Aug. 17

17 France 24-9 New Plymouth June 22

16 France 30-0 Christchurch June 15

15 France 23-13 Auckland June 8



2012

14 England 21-38 London Dec. 1

13 Wales 33-10 Cardiff Nov. 24

12 Italy 42-10 Rome Nov. 17

11 Scotland 51-22 Edinburgh Nov. 11

10 Australia 18-18 Brisbane Oct. 20

9 South Africa 32-16 Johannesburg Oct. 6

8 Argentina 54-15 La Plata Sept. 29

7 South Africa 21-11 Dunedin Sept. 15

6 Argentina 21-5 Wellington Sept. 8

5 Australia 22-0 Auckland Aug. 25

4 Australia 27-19 Sydney Aug. 18

3 Ireland 60-0 Hamilton June 23

2 Ireland 22-19 Christchurch June 16

1 Ireland 42-10 Auckland June 9



* Rugby World Cup match

# match cancelled before kickoff due to adverse weather and

declared 0-0 draw



