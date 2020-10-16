Oct. 31 Australia v New Zealand (Olympic Stadium, Sydney)

Nov. 7 Australia v New Zealand (Lang Park, Brisbane)

South Africa withdraw from Rugby Championship - SANZAAR
7 HOURS AGO

Nov 14 New Zealand v Argentina (Western Sydney Stadium)

Nov. 21 Argentina v Australia (Hunter Stadium, Newcastle)

Nov. 28 Argentina v New Zealand (Hunter Stadium, Newcastle)

Dec. 5 Australia v Argentina (Western Sydney Stadium) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

7 HOURS AGO
Australia change two starters for second Bledisloe Cup test
9 HOURS AGO