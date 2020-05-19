Rugby

Rugby League-Challenge Cup final postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

May 19 (Reuters) - This year's Challenge Cup final, scheduled for July 18 at Wembley Stadium, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Tuesday.

Five rounds of the competition had been completed before rugby league was brought to a halt by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 34,000 people in the United Kingdom.

The RFL said it hopes to stage the event at a later date contingent on government advice and public health considerations.

The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final, a competition for Championship and League 1 sides, has also been postponed, the RFL added https://www.rugby-league.com/article/56785/update--coral-challenge-cup-final-and-ab-sundecks--cup-final.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

What's On (2)

