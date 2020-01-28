Rugby League-Folau joins Super League outfit Catalans Dragons

Folau reached a settlement with Rugby Australia in December after his contract was torn up in May for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said they wanted to give Folau a "new opportunity" but said the club do not share the player's religious beliefs.

"We do not share or condone those views and we are totally committed to our club and our sport being open and welcoming to everyone," he said.

"We do not believe that those views should be publicly expressed, especially by a high-profile sports person. We have a signed agreement with the RFL.

"Any transgression will trigger an immediate termination of Israel’s contract and a substantial fine for the club."

