Rugby league-Mbye to play Origin despite serious health scare

The 25-year-old West Tigers fullback was unaware of having any allergies but contacted support staff when he showed symptoms of anaphylactic shock at the team hotel in Perth.

"Moses developed a serious allergic reaction and he was worried enough to call me straight away," team doctor Matt Hislop told the Queensland Rugby League website (qrl.com.au).

"By the time I was able to see him, he was beginning to show signs of the reaction with a skin rash and swelling. I started treatment immediately and he responded quickly.

"His vital signs were observed for a number of hours after the event. He stabilised and made a complete recovery.

"Moses is medically stable, and there is no risk with him playing or training, but he will need to have further tests done when he returns to Sydney."

Severe allergic reactions can cause fatal respiratory complications if the patient is not treated quickly enough.

"It was something that came on unexpectedly. I have never experienced anything like that before," said Mbye, who was able to train on Saturday.

"I’m feeling sweet now and ready to play."

Mbye was selected as a utility back on the Queensland interchange for the clash at Perth Stadium, the second in three matches in a series many consider to be the pinnacle of rugby league competition.

Queensland won the first match 18-14 at Lang Park in Brisbane on June 5 and could wrap up the series for the 12th time in 14 years if they beat New South Wales on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)