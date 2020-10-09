Jennings's A-sample tested positive for ligandrol and ibutamoren and their metabolites on Sept. 21 with the result referred to Sport Integrity Australia, the NRL added.

Ligandrol is an anabolic agent and used to increase muscle size and bone density while ibutamoren is a growth hormone.

Rugby Rugby-New Zealand v Australia 18 HOURS AGO

Both are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Jennings can ask for his B-sample to be analysed.

"Michael Jennings has been stood down from today's game and ongoing training/playing responsibilities while the process runs its course," the Eels said in a statement on Saturday.

"The club has been in contact with Michael and will continue to offer him and his family our full wellbeing support."

Jennings could face a four-year ban if found guilty. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Grant McCool)

Rugby Rugby-New eras for Australia, NZ as test rugby returns 18 HOURS AGO