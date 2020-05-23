Rugby

Rugby league-NRL referees withdraw industrial action

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's National Rugby League referees have withdrawn their industrial action after reaching an agreement with the governing body over the use of just one on-field match official this season.

The referees union had said on Friday they would turn up for the relaunch of Australia's most popular winter sport next week but were still pursuing a hearing at the Fair Work Commission, which was due to start on Saturday.

The NRL, however, said late on Friday they had reached an agreement with the union, who withdrew their claim at the Commission - Australia's industrial mediation service - for the time being. "This is an excellent outcome for the game and all its stakeholders," Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys said in a statement.

Rugby

Reds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts

36 MINUTES AGO

"It was heart-warming to see their (the referees) desire that nothing stands in the way of the 28th May commencement of our great game and they want to be an integral part of its success."

The NRL, which has used two on-field referees since 2008, had proposed using just one when the season resumed to cut costs as professional sports grapples with the financial fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Professional Rugby League Match Officials (PRLMO), however, objected and claimed their complaint was about player safety and "fair and real consultation" with the NRL.

The agreement guarantees a minimum of 22 full-time referee positions for the next two seasons and allows for a review of the one referee system by a cross-party working group.

"We are pleased that we have a solution that gets us all to the end of this season," PRLMO chairman Silvio Del Vecchio said in a statement.

"It is a constructive sign that the NRL have agreed to do this on a trial basis until the end of the year." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Rugby

CVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league

14 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Hemispheres come together to align remaining global rugby calendar

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Reds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts

36 MINUTES AGO
Rugby

CVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league

14 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Hemispheres come together to align remaining global rugby calendar

18 HOURS AGO
Rugby

SANZAAR, Six Nations in talks over global rugby calendar

18 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Curling

Dominant Sweden lift European title in style

23/11/2019 AT 11:15
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league
Next articleReds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts