Rugby

Rugby league-Sport shutdown sent 'Jimmy the Jet' into rehab - partner

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - New South Wales and South Sydney Rabbitohs back James Roberts checked into rehab because the coronavirus shutdown of sport left such a big hole in his life, his partner told Australian media on Monday.

Health experts have warned that a prolonged isolation during the COVID-19 crisis could take a major mental toll on athletes as their livelihoods and self-esteem are intrinsically linked to competition.

Pacy centre Roberts, nicknamed 'Jimmy the Jet', checked into the clinic last week and Anna Jovanovic said mental health issues, not alcohol or drugs, were behind the voluntarily move.

Rugby

Super Rugby's Reds stand down three players for refusing pay-cuts

3 HOURS AGO

"The reason he decided to go to rehab was because of the absence rugby league left in his life when we had to go into isolation. You could just see he was lost," she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He would just sit around, be in deep thought and you could see he didn't want to do anything. He lost some of his drive.

"The whole not getting up for training, the social environment of being with the boys, the happiness that training gives and doing what always does – that was a big part that was missing. He just kept saying, 'I just want to play football'."

The 27-year-old flyer, who played all three matches in the 2018 State of Origin series, has had alcohol-related issues in the past that cost him contracts at two National Rugby League (NRL) clubs.

"I think people get the wrong idea and automatically think, 'Oh, he's got a drug problem or he's got a drinking problem'," Jovanovic added.

"It was none of that. It's about mental health, and there's no shame in that. People should be proud of him for making this step for himself and his family, and not misconstrue it with other things."

Roberts planned to check himself out of the clinic on Friday and hopes to play in South Sydney's derby against the reigning champion Sydney Roosters when the NRL resumes next week, Jovanovic said.

"If he plays the first game, that would be huge for him," she told the newspaper.

"I hope he does. Because that's what he is really looking forward to. Knowing James, he might say, 'I need to play, this is what I live and I die for'." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

NZ players return to 'second pre-season' on Monday

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Immortalised Australian dual code international Summons dies

YESTERDAY AT 02:55
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Super Rugby's Reds stand down three players for refusing pay-cuts

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

NZ players return to 'second pre-season' on Monday

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Immortalised Australian dual code international Summons dies

YESTERDAY AT 02:55
Rugby

Some players will come out of lockdown in "terrible" condition: Jones

YESTERDAY AT 11:06

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:56
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
UEFA Nations League

Regeneration: How Holland got their groove back

04/06/2019 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers

21/04/2020 AT 10:47
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSuper Rugby's Reds stand down three players for refusing pay-cuts