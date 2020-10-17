Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rugby's Champions Cup winners since the
competition began in the 1995-96 season:
SEASON WINNERS
2019-20 Exeter Chiefs
2018-19 Saracens
2017-18 Leinster
2016-17 Saracens
2015-16 Saracens
2014-15 Toulon
2013-14 Toulon
2012-13 Toulon
2011-12 Leinster
2010-11 Leinster
2009-10 Toulouse
2008-09 Leinster
2007-08 Munster
2006-07 Wasps
2005-06 Munster
2004-05 Toulouse
2003-04 Wasps
2002-03 Toulouse
2001-02 Leicester Tigers
2000-01 Leicester Tigers
1999-00 Northampton Saints
1998-99 Ulster
1997-98 Bath
1996-97 Brive
1995-96 Toulouse
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)