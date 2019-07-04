Rugby-List of Super Rugby winners

WELLINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - Super Rugby champions since

Year Champions Runners-up Score

2018 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Lions 37-18

2017 Canterbury Crusaders LIONS 25-17

2016 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Lions 20-3

2015 Otago Highlanders WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21-14

2014 NSW WARATAHS Canterbury Crusaders 33-32

2013 WAIKATO CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22

2012 WAIKATO CHIEFS Sharks 37-6

2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Canterbury Crusaders 18-13

2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17

2009 BULLS Waikato Chiefs 61-17

2008 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 20-12

2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19

2006 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Wellington Hurricanes 19-12

2005 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 35-25

2004 ACT BRUMBIES Canterbury Crusaders 47-38

2003 AUCKLAND BLUES Canterbury Crusaders 21-17

2002 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS ACT Brumbies 31-13

2001 ACT BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6

2000 Canterbury Crusaders ACT BRUMBIES 20-19

1999 Canterbury Crusaders OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 24-19

1998 Canterbury Crusaders AUCKLAND BLUES 20-13

1997 AUCKLAND BLUES ACT Brumbies 23-7

1996 AUCKLAND BLUES Sharks 45-21



* Super 12 from 1996

* Super 14 from 2006

* Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011

* Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016

* Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2018



