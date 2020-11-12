Nov 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Saturday's Tri-Nations

championship match between New Zealand and Argentina:



When: Nov. 14, 5.10 p.m. (0610 GMT)

Where: Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney (capacity: 30,000)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia), Paul Williams

(New Zealand), TMO: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)



NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 2

Coach: Ian Foster

Captain: Sam Cane

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Jordie Barrett, 13-Anton

Lienert-Brown, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie

Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Shannon

Frizell, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Tyrel Lomax,

2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements; 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Nepo

Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Brad Weber,

22-Rieko Ioane, 23-Damian McKenzie



ARGENTINA

World ranking: 10

Coach: Mario Ledesma

Captain: Pablo Matera

Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matias

Orlando, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas

Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Marcos Kremer,

6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco

Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo

Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Santiago

Medrano, 19-Santiago Grondona, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Gonzalo

Bertranou, 22-Lucio Cinti, 23-Santiago Cordero



OVERALL RECORD

Played: 29

New Zealand wins: 28

Draw: 1

Argentina wins: 0



LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2019 Argentina 16-20 New Zealand Buenos Aires

2018 Argentina 17-35 New Zealand Buenos Aires

2018 New Zealand 46-24 Argentina Nelson

2017 Argentina 10-36 New Zealand Buenos Aires

2017 New Zealand 39-22 Argentina New Plymouth



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by

Richard Pullin)

