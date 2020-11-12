Nov 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Saturday's Tri-Nations
championship match between New Zealand and Argentina:
When: Nov. 14, 5.10 p.m. (0610 GMT)
Where: Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney (capacity: 30,000)
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia), Paul Williams
(New Zealand), TMO: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 2
Coach: Ian Foster
Captain: Sam Cane
Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Jordie Barrett, 13-Anton
Lienert-Brown, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie
Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Shannon
Frizell, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Tyrel Lomax,
2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements; 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Nepo
Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Brad Weber,
22-Rieko Ioane, 23-Damian McKenzie
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 10
Coach: Mario Ledesma
Captain: Pablo Matera
Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matias
Orlando, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas
Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Marcos Kremer,
6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco
Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo
Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Santiago
Medrano, 19-Santiago Grondona, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Gonzalo
Bertranou, 22-Lucio Cinti, 23-Santiago Cordero
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 29
New Zealand wins: 28
Draw: 1
Argentina wins: 0
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2019 Argentina 16-20 New Zealand Buenos Aires
2018 Argentina 17-35 New Zealand Buenos Aires
2018 New Zealand 46-24 Argentina Nelson
2017 Argentina 10-36 New Zealand Buenos Aires
2017 New Zealand 39-22 Argentina New Plymouth
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin)