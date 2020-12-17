Six more players have joined the legal fight which is accusing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) of negligence and failure to provide a duty of care over the dangers of concussion in the sport.

The youngest is 30-year-old former Wales Under-20 centre Adam Hughes, whose career was ended by a brain injury two years ago.

England World Cup winner Steve Thompson recently admitted he can no longer remember the 2003 final against Australia, and revealed he is now dealing with early onset dementia at the age of 42.

His former team-mate Martin Lipman and ex-Wales flanker Alix Popham had previously joined the intention to sue - taking the total to nine, although the legal firm representing the players claims 130 have now got in contact with them.

A joint statement by World Rugby, the RFU and WRU says it is "deeply saddened to hear the brave personal accounts from former players" and will take time to consider the contents of the letter of claim from solicitors.

