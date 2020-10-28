Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ireland, England and France are locked in

a three-way title chase heading into the final round of the Six

Nations championship on Saturday.



FIXTURES (kickoff times in GMT)

Wales v Scotland at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli (1415)

Italy v England at Stadio Olimpico, Rome (1645)

France v Ireland at Stade de France, Paris (2005)



POINTS TABLE (points difference)

1. Ireland 14 (+38)

2. England 13 (+15)

3. France 13 (+13)

4. Scotland 10 (+14)

5. Wales 7 (+25)

6. Italy 0 (-105)



RESULTS

Round 1

Wales 42-0 Italy

Ireland 19-12 Scotland

France 24-17 England



Round 2

Ireland 24-14 Wales

Scotland 6-13 England

France 35-22 Italy



Round 3

Italy 0-17 Scotland

Wales 23-27 France

England 24-12 Ireland



Round 4

England 33-30 Wales

Scotland 28-17 France

Ireland 50-17 Italy



Here is what each of the three title contenders - Ireland,

England and France - need to do if they are to be the ones

celebrating a title triumph this weekend.



IRELAND

- Table-toppers Ireland are the only team controlling their

destiny, with a bonus-point victory away to France will give

them an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

- If Ireland secure a win without the four-try bonus point,

while England claim a five-point win in Rome, then both teams

would be level on 18 points. The title would then come down to

points difference, with Ireland currently 23 points better off

than England in that department.

- If they end up level on both points and points difference,

then Ireland hold a healthy advantage over England in the next

tiebreak - tries scored (14 to 9).

- If England lose or draw against Italy, then a win or a

draw would ensure Andy Farrell's Ireland lift the trophy.

- Ireland's title chances would evaporate if they lose on

Saturday.



ENGLAND

- The simplest route to the title is a bonus-point win over

Italy coupled with Ireland failing to beat France. That would

hand England the title unless France manage a five-point win in

Paris and their margin of victory was at least two points

greater than England's.

- If England end level on points with Ireland at the top

then it comes down to the points difference, with Eddie Jones'

side trailing Ireland by 23 in that department.

- If both England and France collect four or five points to

finish atop the table, then it will again come down to points

difference. England hold a +15 to +13 advantage.



FRANCE

- France must beat Ireland in Paris and better England's

result in Rome to win the title.

- If both France and England get a four-point victory or a

five-point victory, then France must notch a margin of victory

at least two points greater than England's.

- If England and France end level on points difference then

it's France who hold the advantage as the next tiebreaker is the

number of tries scored (France lead 13 to 9).



(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

Editing by Christian Radnedge)

