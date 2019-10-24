Rugby-World Cup-England v New Zealand
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are details of this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand: WHERE Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama WHEN Saturday, Oct.
WHERE
Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama
WHEN
Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5pm (0800 GMT)
ENGLAND
World ranking: 2
Coach: Eddie Jones (Australia)
Captain: Owen Farrell
Team: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Manu Tuilagi,
12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs,
8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Sam Underhill, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Courtney
Lawes, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako
Vunipola
Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Dan
Cole, 19-George Kruis, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Henry
Slade, 23-Jonathan Joseph.
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand)
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Jack Goodhue,
12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga,
9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Scott Barrett,
5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie
Taylor, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus
Ta'avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara,
22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Jordie Barrett.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Pascal Gauzere (France)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
PREVIOUS RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)
ENGLAND
Sept 22 England 35-3 Tonga Sapporo
Sept 26 England 45-7 U.S. Kobe
Oct 5 England 39-10 Argentina Tokyo
Oct 12 England v France (cancelled) Yokohama
Oct 19 England 40-16 Australia Oita
NEW ZEALAND
Sept 21 New Zealand 23-13 South Africa Yokohama
Oct 2 New Zealand 63-0 Canada Oita
Oct 6 New Zealand 71-9 Namibia Tokyo
Oct 12 New Zealand v Italy (cancelled) Toyota
Oct 19 New Zealand 46-14 Ireland Tokyo
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by David Holmes)