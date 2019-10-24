Rugby-World Cup-England v New Zealand

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are details of this weekend's

Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand:



WHERE

Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama



WHEN

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5pm (0800 GMT)



ENGLAND

World ranking: 2

Coach: Eddie Jones (Australia)

Captain: Owen Farrell

Team: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Manu Tuilagi,

12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs,

8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Sam Underhill, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Courtney

Lawes, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako

Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Dan

Cole, 19-George Kruis, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Henry

Slade, 23-Jonathan Joseph.



NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 1

Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand)

Captain: Kieran Read

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Jack Goodhue,

12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga,

9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Scott Barrett,

5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie

Taylor, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus

Ta'avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara,

22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Jordie Barrett.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Pascal Gauzere (France)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)



PREVIOUS RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)

ENGLAND

Sept 22 England 35-3 Tonga Sapporo

Sept 26 England 45-7 U.S. Kobe

Oct 5 England 39-10 Argentina Tokyo

Oct 12 England v France (cancelled) Yokohama

Oct 19 England 40-16 Australia Oita



NEW ZEALAND

Sept 21 New Zealand 23-13 South Africa Yokohama

Oct 2 New Zealand 63-0 Canada Oita

Oct 6 New Zealand 71-9 Namibia Tokyo

Oct 12 New Zealand v Italy (cancelled) Toyota

Oct 19 New Zealand 46-14 Ireland Tokyo





