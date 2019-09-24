Rugby-World Cup-England v United States
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture between England and the United States: WHERE Kobe Stadium, Kobe WHEN Thursday, Sept.
WHERE
Kobe Stadium, Kobe
WHEN
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7.45pm local time (1045 GMT)
ENGLAND
World ranking: 3
Coach: Eddie Jones (Australia)
Captain: George Ford
Team: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Ruaridh McConnochie, 13-Jonathan
Joseph, 12-Piers Francis, 11-Joe Cokanasiga, 10-George Ford,
9-Willi Heinz, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Lewis Ludlam, 6-Tom Curry, 5-
George Kruis, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie,
1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Jack Singleton, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Kyle
Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Ben Youngs,
22-Owen Farrell, 23-Anthony Watson.
UNITED STATES
World ranking: 13
Coach: Gary Gold (South Africa)
Captain: Blaine Scully
Team: 15-Will Hooley, 14-Blaine Scully, 13-Marcel Brache,
12-Paul Lasike, 11-Martin Iosefo, 10-Alan MacGinty, 9-Shaun
Davies, 8-Cam Dolan, 7-John Quill, 6-Tony Lamborn, 5-Nick
Civetta, 4-Ben Landry, 3-Titi Lamositele, 2-Joe Taufetee,
1-David Ainuu
Replacements: 16-Dylan Fawsitt, 17-Olive Kilifi, 18-Paul
Mullen, 19-Greg Peterson, 20-Hanco Germishuys, 21-Ruben De Hass,
22-Bryce Campbell, 23-Mike Teo.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistants: Paul Williams (New Zealand), Federico Anselmi
(Argentina)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
POOL C FIXTURES/RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)
ENGLAND
Sept 22 England 35-3 Tonga Sapporo
Oct 5 v Argentina Tokyo
Oct 12 v France Yokohama
UNITED STATES
Oct 2 v France Fukuoka
Oct 9 v Argentina Kumagaya
Oct 13 v Tonga Osaka
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)