Rugby-World Cup-England v United States

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool C

fixture between England and the United States:



WHERE

Kobe Stadium, Kobe



WHEN

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7.45pm local time (1045 GMT)



ENGLAND

World ranking: 3

Coach: Eddie Jones (Australia)

Captain: George Ford

Team: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Ruaridh McConnochie, 13-Jonathan

Joseph, 12-Piers Francis, 11-Joe Cokanasiga, 10-George Ford,

9-Willi Heinz, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Lewis Ludlam, 6-Tom Curry, 5-

George Kruis, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie,

1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Jack Singleton, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Kyle

Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Ben Youngs,

22-Owen Farrell, 23-Anthony Watson.



UNITED STATES

World ranking: 13

Coach: Gary Gold (South Africa)

Captain: Blaine Scully

Team: 15-Will Hooley, 14-Blaine Scully, 13-Marcel Brache,

12-Paul Lasike, 11-Martin Iosefo, 10-Alan MacGinty, 9-Shaun

Davies, 8-Cam Dolan, 7-John Quill, 6-Tony Lamborn, 5-Nick

Civetta, 4-Ben Landry, 3-Titi Lamositele, 2-Joe Taufetee,

1-David Ainuu

Replacements: 16-Dylan Fawsitt, 17-Olive Kilifi, 18-Paul

Mullen, 19-Greg Peterson, 20-Hanco Germishuys, 21-Ruben De Hass,

22-Bryce Campbell, 23-Mike Teo.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistants: Paul Williams (New Zealand), Federico Anselmi

(Argentina)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)



POOL C FIXTURES/RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)

ENGLAND

Sept 22 England 35-3 Tonga Sapporo

Oct 5 v Argentina Tokyo

Oct 12 v France Yokohama



UNITED STATES

Oct 2 v France Fukuoka

Oct 9 v Argentina Kumagaya

Oct 13 v Tonga Osaka



(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

