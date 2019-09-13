Rugby-World Cup-England

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Factbox on the England squad for the

Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C:



ENGLAND

World ranking: 3

Coach: Eddie Jones (Australia)

Captain: Owen Farrell



Squad:

Forwards - Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis

Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury,

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Jack

Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Mark

Wilson

Backs - Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George

Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May,

Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi,

Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs



WORLD CUP RECORD

W - 31, L - 13, D - 0

Tournaments: 8

Last World Cup: Pool stage (2015)

Best finish: Winners (2003)



WORLD CUP POOL C FIXTURES

Sept 22 England v Tonga Sapporo

Sept 26 England v U.S. Kobe

Oct 5 England v Argentina Tokyo

Oct 12 England v France Yokohama



RESULTS IN 2019

Feb 2 Ireland 20-32 England

Feb 10 England 44-8 France

Feb 23 Wales 21-13 England

Mar 9 England 57-14 Italy

Mar 16 England 38-38 Scotland

Aug 11 England 33-19 Wales

Aug 17 Wales 13-6 England

Aug 24 England 57-15 Ireland

Sept 6 England 37-0 Italy



