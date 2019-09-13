Rugby-World Cup-England
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Factbox on the England squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C: ENGLAND World ranking: 3 Coach: Eddie Jones (Australia) Captain: Owen Farrell Squad: Forwards - Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam,
WORLD CUP RECORD
W - 31, L - 13, D - 0
Tournaments: 8
Last World Cup: Pool stage (2015)
Best finish: Winners (2003)
WORLD CUP POOL C FIXTURES
Sept 22 England v Tonga Sapporo
Sept 26 England v U.S. Kobe
Oct 5 England v Argentina Tokyo
Oct 12 England v France Yokohama
RESULTS IN 2019
Feb 2 Ireland 20-32 England
Feb 10 England 44-8 France
Feb 23 Wales 21-13 England
Mar 9 England 57-14 Italy
Mar 16 England 38-38 Scotland
Aug 11 England 33-19 Wales
Aug 17 Wales 13-6 England
Aug 24 England 57-15 Ireland
Sept 6 England 37-0 Italy
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by
Sudipto Ganguly)