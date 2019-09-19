Rugby-World Cup-France v Argentina
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture between France and Argentina: WHERE Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo WHEN Saturday, September 21 at 4.15pm local time (0715 GMT) FRANCE World ranking: 8 Coach: Jacques Brunel (France) Captain: Guilhem Guirado Team: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Virimi
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool C
fixture between France and Argentina:
WHERE
Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo
WHEN
Saturday, September 21 at 4.15pm local time (0715 GMT)
FRANCE
World ranking: 8
Coach: Jacques Brunel (France)
Captain: Guilhem Guirado
Team: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou,
12-Virimi Vakatawa, 11-Yoann Huget, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine
Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Wenceslas
Lauret, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Arthur Iturria, 3-Rabah
Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Jefferson Poirot
Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Demba
Bamba, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Maxime
Machenaud, 22-Camille Lopez, 23-Thomas Ramos.
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 11
Coach: Mario Ledesma (Argentina)
Captain: Pablo Matera
Team: 15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias
Orlando, 12-Jeronimo De la Fuente, 11-Ramiro Moyano, 10-Nicolas
Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Javier Ortega Desio, 7-Marcos
Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Juan
Figallo, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Santiago
Medrano, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Felipe Ezcurra,
22-Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23-Santiago Carreras.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Brendon Pickerill
(New Zealand)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
POOL C FIXTURES (date/opponent/venue)
FRANCE
Oct 2 v U.S. Fukuoka
Oct 6 v Tonga Kumamoto
Oct 12 v England Yokohama
ARGENTINA
Sept 28 v Tonga Osaka
Oct 5 v England Tokyo
Oct 9 v U.S. Kumagaya
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Andrew Heavens)