Rugby-World Cup-France
By Reuters

57 minutes agoUpdated 55 minutes ago

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Factbox on the France squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C:

FRANCE

World ranking: 8

Coach: Jacques Brunel (France)

Captain: Guilhem Guirado

Squad:

Forwards - Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Demba Bamba, Emerick Setiano, Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado, Camille Chat, Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Bernard Le Roux, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Louis Picamoles, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret

Backs - Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Maxime Machenaud, Camille Lopez, Romain Ntamack, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoann Huget, Alivereti Raka, Damian Penaud, Maxime Medard, Thomas Ramos.

WORLD CUP RECORD

W - 33, L - 14, D - 1

Tournaments: 8

Last World Cup: Quarter-finals (2015)

Best finish: Runners-up (1987, 1999, 2011)

WORLD CUP POOL C FIXTURES

Sept 21 France v Argentina Tokyo

Oct 2 France v U.S. Fukuoka

Oct 6 France v Tonga Kumamoto

Oct 12 England v France Yokohama

RESULTS IN 2019

Feb 1 France 19-24 Wales

Feb 10 England 44-8 France

Feb 23 France 27-10 Scotland

Mar 10 Ireland 26-14 France

Mar 16 Italy 14-25 France

Aug 17 France 32-3 Scotland

Aug 24 Scotland 17-14 France

Aug 30 France 47-19 Italy (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

