Rugby-World Cup-France
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Factbox on the France squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C:
FRANCE
World ranking: 8
Coach: Jacques Brunel (France)
Captain: Guilhem Guirado
Squad:
Forwards - Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Demba Bamba, Emerick Setiano, Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado, Camille Chat, Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Bernard Le Roux, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Louis Picamoles, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret
Backs - Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Maxime Machenaud, Camille Lopez, Romain Ntamack, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoann Huget, Alivereti Raka, Damian Penaud, Maxime Medard, Thomas Ramos.
WORLD CUP RECORD
W - 33, L - 14, D - 1
Tournaments: 8
Last World Cup: Quarter-finals (2015)
Best finish: Runners-up (1987, 1999, 2011)
WORLD CUP POOL C FIXTURES
Sept 21 France v Argentina Tokyo
Oct 2 France v U.S. Fukuoka
Oct 6 France v Tonga Kumamoto
Oct 12 England v France Yokohama
RESULTS IN 2019
Feb 1 France 19-24 Wales
Feb 10 England 44-8 France
Feb 23 France 27-10 Scotland
Mar 10 Ireland 26-14 France
Mar 16 Italy 14-25 France
Aug 17 France 32-3 Scotland
Aug 24 Scotland 17-14 France
Aug 30 France 47-19 Italy (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)