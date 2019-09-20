Rugby-World Cup-Italy v Namibia

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B

fixture between Italy and Namibia:



WHERE

Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka



WHEN

Sunday, September 22 at 2.15pm local time (0515 GMT)



ITALY

World ranking: 14

Coach: Conor O'Shea (Ireland)

Captain: Sergio Parisse

Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Tommaso

Benvenuti, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Edoardo Padovani, 10-Tommaso

Allan, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Maxime Mbanda,

6-Braam Steyn, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 3-Tiziano

Pasquali, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Nicola Quaglio

Replacements: 16-Oliviero Fabiani, 17-Simone Ferrari,

18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Dean Budd, 20-Jake Polledri, 21-Guglielmo

Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Matteo Minozzi.



NAMIBIA

World ranking: 23

Coach: Phil Davies (Wales)

Captain: Tjiuee Uanivi

Team: 15-Johan Tromp, 14-Chad Plato, 13-Justin Newman,

12-Darryl De La Harpe, 11-JC Greyling, 10-Cliven Loubser,

9-Damian Stevens, 8-Janco Venter, 7-Wian Conradie, 6-Rohan

Kitshoff, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 4-PJ Van Lill, 3-Johannes Coetzee,

2-Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, 1-Andre Rademeyer

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-AJ De Klerk,

18-Nelius Theron, 19-Johan Retief, 20-Max Katjijeko, 21-Eugene

Jantjies, 22-Helarius Axasman Kisting, 23-Lesley Klim.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistants: Nigel Owens (Wales), Federico Anselmi

(Argentina)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)



POOL B FIXTURES (date/opponent/venue)

ITALY

Sept 26 v Canada Fukuoka

Oct 4 v South Africa Fukuroi

Oct 12 v New Zealand Toyota



NAMIBIA

Sept 28 v South Africa Toyota

Oct 6 v New Zealand Tokyo

Oct 13 v Canada Kamaishi



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by

William Maclean)

