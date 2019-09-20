Rugby-World Cup-Italy v Namibia
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture between Italy and Namibia: WHERE Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka WHEN Sunday, September 22 at 2.15pm local time (0515 GMT) ITALY World ranking: 14 Coach: Conor O'Shea (Ireland) Captain: Sergio Parisse Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti,
WHERE
Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka
WHEN
Sunday, September 22 at 2.15pm local time (0515 GMT)
ITALY
World ranking: 14
Coach: Conor O'Shea (Ireland)
Captain: Sergio Parisse
Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Tommaso
Benvenuti, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Edoardo Padovani, 10-Tommaso
Allan, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Maxime Mbanda,
6-Braam Steyn, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 3-Tiziano
Pasquali, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Nicola Quaglio
Replacements: 16-Oliviero Fabiani, 17-Simone Ferrari,
18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Dean Budd, 20-Jake Polledri, 21-Guglielmo
Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Matteo Minozzi.
NAMIBIA
World ranking: 23
Coach: Phil Davies (Wales)
Captain: Tjiuee Uanivi
Team: 15-Johan Tromp, 14-Chad Plato, 13-Justin Newman,
12-Darryl De La Harpe, 11-JC Greyling, 10-Cliven Loubser,
9-Damian Stevens, 8-Janco Venter, 7-Wian Conradie, 6-Rohan
Kitshoff, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 4-PJ Van Lill, 3-Johannes Coetzee,
2-Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, 1-Andre Rademeyer
Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-AJ De Klerk,
18-Nelius Theron, 19-Johan Retief, 20-Max Katjijeko, 21-Eugene
Jantjies, 22-Helarius Axasman Kisting, 23-Lesley Klim.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistants: Nigel Owens (Wales), Federico Anselmi
(Argentina)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
POOL B FIXTURES (date/opponent/venue)
ITALY
Sept 26 v Canada Fukuoka
Oct 4 v South Africa Fukuroi
Oct 12 v New Zealand Toyota
NAMIBIA
Sept 28 v South Africa Toyota
Oct 6 v New Zealand Tokyo
Oct 13 v Canada Kamaishi
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by
William Maclean)