Rugby-World Cup-Japan v Scotland

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool A

fixture between Japan and Scotland:



WHERE

Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama



WHEN

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7.45pm local time (1045 GMT)



JAPAN

World ranking: 8

Coach: Jamie Joseph (New Zealand)

Captain: Michael Leitch

Team: 15-William Tupou, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13-Timothy

Lafaele, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Kenki Fukuoka, 10-Yu Tamura,

9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Kazuki Himeno, 7-Pieter Labuschagne,

6-Michael Leitch, 5-James Moore, 4-Luke Thompson, 3-Jiwon Koo,

2-Shota Horie, 1-Keita Inagaki

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Isileli Nakajima,

18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Uwe Helu, 20-Hendrik Tui, 21-Fumiaki

Tanaka 22-Rikiya Matsuda, 23-Ryohei Yamanaka



SCOTLAND

World ranking: 9

Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland)

Captain: Greig Laidlaw

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Chris Harris,

12-Sam Johnson, 11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig

Laidlaw, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Magnus Bradbury,

5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Fraser Brown,

1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander

Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-George Horne,

22-Pete Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistants: Mathieu Raynal (France), Matthew Carley

(England)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)



POOL A RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)

JAPAN

Sept 20 Japan 30-10 Russia Tokyo

Sept 28 Japan 19-12 Ireland Fukuroi

Oct 5 Japan 38-19 Samoa Toyota



SCOTLAND

Sept 22 Scotland 3-27 Ireland Yokohama

Sept 30 Scotland 34-0 Samoa Kobe

Oct 9 Scotland 61-0 Russia Fukuroi



(Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

