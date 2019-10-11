Rugby-World Cup-Japan v Scotland
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture between Japan and Scotland: WHERE Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama WHEN Sunday, Oct.
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool A
fixture between Japan and Scotland:
WHERE
Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama
WHEN
Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7.45pm local time (1045 GMT)
JAPAN
World ranking: 8
Coach: Jamie Joseph (New Zealand)
Captain: Michael Leitch
Team: 15-William Tupou, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13-Timothy
Lafaele, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Kenki Fukuoka, 10-Yu Tamura,
9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Kazuki Himeno, 7-Pieter Labuschagne,
6-Michael Leitch, 5-James Moore, 4-Luke Thompson, 3-Jiwon Koo,
2-Shota Horie, 1-Keita Inagaki
Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Isileli Nakajima,
18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Uwe Helu, 20-Hendrik Tui, 21-Fumiaki
Tanaka 22-Rikiya Matsuda, 23-Ryohei Yamanaka
SCOTLAND
World ranking: 9
Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland)
Captain: Greig Laidlaw
Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Chris Harris,
12-Sam Johnson, 11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig
Laidlaw, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Magnus Bradbury,
5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Fraser Brown,
1-Allan Dell
Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander
Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-George Horne,
22-Pete Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistants: Mathieu Raynal (France), Matthew Carley
(England)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
POOL A RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)
JAPAN
Sept 20 Japan 30-10 Russia Tokyo
Sept 28 Japan 19-12 Ireland Fukuroi
Oct 5 Japan 38-19 Samoa Toyota
SCOTLAND
Sept 22 Scotland 3-27 Ireland Yokohama
Sept 30 Scotland 34-0 Samoa Kobe
Oct 9 Scotland 61-0 Russia Fukuroi
(Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)