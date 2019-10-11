Rugby-World Cup-Namibia v Canada

WHERE

Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi

WHEN

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 12.15pm local time (0315 GMT)

Both Namibia and Canada have had more than a few moments to make their countries proud as they battled the Goliaths of Pool B but they will feel they finally have a realistic chance to get a win on the board in their final match in Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis may yet have a say on whether the match goes ahead at all, of course, with Saturday's pool clash between New Zealand and Italy already cancelled.

Canada smashed the Africans 72-11 in their only previous World Cup meeting in Toulouse in 1999 but Namibia will feel they have improved over the last two decades, while there has been something of a decline for the North Americans.

For Namibia, it would be a first World Cup victory at their 23rd attempt over five tournaments, while Canada will be looking to snap a run of eight straight test defeats.

Both teams are coached by Welshmen and Namibia's Phil Davies thinks Kamaishi might be in for a cracker.

"There's a real flair and courage about both teams," he said. "Canada with their Sevens background and in Namibia naturally it's about flair and a lot of courage."

NAMIBIA

World ranking: 23

Coach: Phil Davies (Wales)

Captain: Johan Deysel

Team: 15-Johan Tromp, 14-Lesley Klim, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Darryl De La Harpe, 11-JC Greyling, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Eugene Jantjies, 8-Janco Venter, 7-Wian Conradie, 6-Prince Gaoseb, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 4-Johan Retief, 3-Johannes Coetzee, 2-Torsten George van Jaarsveld, 1-Andre Rademeyer

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-AJ De Klerk, 18-Desiderius Sethie, 19-Max Katjijeko, 20-Rohan Kitshoff, 21-Damian Stevens, 22-Helarius Axasman Kisting, 23-Chad Plato.

CANADA

World ranking: 22

Coach: Kingsley Jones (Wales)

Captain: Tyler Ardron

Team: 15-Patrick Parfrey, 14-Jeff Hassler, 13-Conor Trainor, 12-Ciaran Hearn, 11-DTH van der Merwe, 10-Peter Nelson, 9-Gordon McRorie, 8-Tyler Ardron, 7-Matt Heaton, 6-Lucas Rumball, 5-Conor Keys, 4-Evan Olmstead, 3-Jake Ilnicki, 2-Eric Howard, 1-Djustice Sears-Duru

Replacements: 16-Andrew Quattrin, 17-Hubert Buydens, 18-Matt Tierney, 19-Luke Campbell, 20-Dustin Dobravsky, 21-Jamie Mackenzie, 22-Shane O'Leary, 23-Andrew Coe.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Federico Anselmi (Argentina)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

POOL B RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)

NAMIBIA

Sept 22 Namibia 22-47 Italy Osaka

Sept 28 Namibia 3-57 South Africa Toyota

Oct 6 Namibia 9-71 New Zealand Tokyo

CANADA

Sept 26 Canada 7-48 Italy Fukuoka

Oct 2 Canada 0-63 New Zealand Oita

Oct 8 Canada 7-66 South Africa Kobe (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney in Fukuroi City and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)