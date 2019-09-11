Rugby-World Cup-Namibia

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Namibia squad for the

Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B:



NAMIBIA

World ranking: 23

Namibia will appear in a sixth successive Rugby World Cup

with no realistic chance of making the knockout stages but still

with the opportunity to make some history.

The Southern African side have lost each of their previous

19 World Cup matches, but showed an improvement under Welsh

coach Phil Davies in England four years ago when they ran

Georgia close in a 17-16 loss.

They will look at their final Pool B fixture against Canada

in Kamaishi on Oct. 13 as a big opportunity to break their duck,

but before then will simply be seeking to avoid heavy defeats to

New Zealand and South Africa, and perhaps spring a surprise

against Italy.

Namibia actually have a positive head-to-head record against

the Italians, though those successes came 28 years ago in

Windhoek and the fortunes of the two nations have changed since

then.

Many of the Namibia players were either born, raised or

schooled in South Africa, and they rely heavily on their

neighbour to assist in the development of the game in the

country.

Davies has selected 15 players with previous World Cup

experience in his squad, including scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies,

who will be appearing at his fourth tournament.



COACH

Phil Davies (Wales)

Davies played 46 times for Wales at lock and has been

steering Namibia since he first took over as technical director

for their November internationals in 2014.

The 55-year-old has led Namibia to four successive Africa

Gold Cup title wins, and their showing at the 2015 World Cup was

their best yet with a first bonus point in the narrow 17-16 loss

to Georgia.



KEY PLAYER

Johan Deysel

Centre and captain Deysel has played in South Africa's

domestic Currie Cup and Super Rugby for the Sharks, but

currently plies his trade in the French second-tier with

Colomiers.

He was part of the side that met New Zealand in the 2015

World Cup, scoring his team's only try as they lost 58-14, and

will take that experience into the tournament in Japan, where

Namibia will clash with the All Blacks again.

A strong ball carrier in midfield and good on defence,

Deysel's most important contribution will be his leadership and

organisation skills.



Captain: Johan Deysel

Squad:

Forwards - Andre Rademeyer, Nelius Theron, Desiderius

Sethie, AJ de Klerk, Johannes Coetzee, Obert Nortje, Louis van

der Westhuizen, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Tjiuee Uanivi, Johan

Retief, Thomasau Forbes, Rohan Kitshoff, Max Katjijeko, Prince

Gaoseb, Wian Conradie, PJ van Lill, Adriaan Booysen, Janco

Venter.

Backs - Cliven Loubser, Helarius Kisting, Damian Stevens,

Eugene Jantjies, Darryl de la Harpe, Johan Deysel, Justin

Newman, JC Greyling, Johann Tromp, Chad Plato, Lesley Klim,

Janry du Toit, PJ Walters.



WORLD CUP RECORD

W - 0, L - 19, D - 0

Tournaments: 5

Last World Cup: Pool stage (2015)

Best finish: Pool stage (1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015)



WORLD CUP POOL B FIXTURES

Sept 22 Italy v Namibia Osaka

Sept 28 South Africa v Namibia Toyota

Oct 6 New Zealand v Namibia Tokyo

Oct 13 Namibia v Canada Kamaishi



RESULTS IN 2019

June 9 Uruguay 28-30 Namibia

June 15 Namibia 0-20 Russia



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Nick Said; editing by

Sudipto Ganguly)

