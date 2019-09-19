Rugby-World Cup-New Zealand v South Africa

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B

fixture between New Zealand and South Africa:



WHERE

Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama



WHEN

Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6.45pm local time (0945 GMT)



NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 2

Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand)

Captain: Kieran Read

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton

Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie

Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie

Savea, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepu Laulala, 2-Dane

Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus

Ta’avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-TJ

Perenara, 22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Ben Smith.



SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 4

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (South Africa)

Captain: Siya Kolisi

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am,

12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard,

9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter Steph du Toit,

6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans

Malherbe, 2-Malcom Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Tendai Mtawarira,

18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Herschel

Jantjies, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Jesse Kriel.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)



POOL B FIXTURES (date/opponent/venue)

NEW ZEALAND

Oct 2 v Canada Oita

Oct 6 v Namibia Tokyo

Oct 12 v Italy Toyota



SOUTH AFRICA

Sept 28 v Namibia Toyota

Oct 4 v Italy Fukuroi

Oct 8 v Canada Kobe



(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha

Sarkar)

