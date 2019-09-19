Rugby-World Cup-New Zealand v South Africa
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture between New Zealand and South Africa: WHERE Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama WHEN Saturday, Sept.
Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6.45pm local time (0945 GMT)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 2
Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand)
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton
Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie
Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie
Savea, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepu Laulala, 2-Dane
Coles, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus
Ta’avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-TJ
Perenara, 22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Ben Smith.
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (South Africa)
Captain: Siya Kolisi
Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am,
12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard,
9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter Steph du Toit,
6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans
Malherbe, 2-Malcom Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Tendai Mtawarira,
18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Herschel
Jantjies, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Jesse Kriel.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Jerome Garces (France)
Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Karl Dickson (England)
TMO: Graham Hughes (England)
POOL B FIXTURES (date/opponent/venue)
NEW ZEALAND
Oct 2 v Canada Oita
Oct 6 v Namibia Tokyo
Oct 12 v Italy Toyota
SOUTH AFRICA
Sept 28 v Namibia Toyota
Oct 4 v Italy Fukuroi
Oct 8 v Canada Kobe
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)