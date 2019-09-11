Rugby-World Cup-New Zealand

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on the New Zealand squad for the

Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B:



NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 2

Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand)

Captain: Kieran Read



Squad:

Forwards - Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Matt Todd,

Luke Jacobson, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett,

Patrick Tuipulotu, Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi,

Angus Ta'avao, Atu Moli, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman

Backs - Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, George

Bridge, Sevu Reece, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Jack

Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga,

Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber



WORLD CUP RECORD

W - 44, L - 6, D - 0

Tournaments: 8

Last World Cup: Winners (2015)

Best finish: Winners (1987, 2011, 2015)



WORLD CUP POOL B FIXTURES

Sept 21 New Zealand v South Africa Yokohama

Oct 2 New Zealand v Canada Oita

Oct 6 New Zealand v Namibia Tokyo

Oct 12 New Zealand v Italy Toyota



RESULTS IN 2019

July 20 Argentina 16-20 New Zealand

July 27 New Zealand 16-16 South Africa

Aug 10 Australia 47-26 New Zealand

Aug 17 New Zealand 36-0 Australia

Sep 7 New Zealand 92-7 Tonga



