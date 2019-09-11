Rugby-World Cup-New Zealand
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on the New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B: NEW ZEALAND World ranking: 2 Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand) Captain: Kieran Read Squad: Forwards - Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Matt Todd, Luke Jacobson, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu,
WORLD CUP RECORD
W - 44, L - 6, D - 0
Tournaments: 8
Last World Cup: Winners (2015)
Best finish: Winners (1987, 2011, 2015)
WORLD CUP POOL B FIXTURES
Sept 21 New Zealand v South Africa Yokohama
Oct 2 New Zealand v Canada Oita
Oct 6 New Zealand v Namibia Tokyo
Oct 12 New Zealand v Italy Toyota
RESULTS IN 2019
July 20 Argentina 16-20 New Zealand
July 27 New Zealand 16-16 South Africa
Aug 10 Australia 47-26 New Zealand
Aug 17 New Zealand 36-0 Australia
Sep 7 New Zealand 92-7 Tonga
