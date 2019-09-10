Rugby-World Cup-Russia

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Russia squad for the

Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A:



RUSSIA

World ranking: 20

Russia will be appearing at a second Rugby World Cup after

their debut in 2011, having benefitted from sanctions handed

down to Romania and Spain for fielding ineligible players in the

Rugby Europe Championship that served as a qualifier.

It catapulted Russia to top spot in the championship and on

the plane to Japan, where they are not fancied to get a maiden

World Cup victory.

They have shown some signs of promise in recent years with

wins over fellow qualifiers Namibia (twice) and Canada but a

85-15 loss to Italy last month revealed they still have plenty

of frailties.

Russia will feature in the opening game of the tournament

against Japan looking to gatecrash the host nation's party with

an upset.

They have only managed to beat the Brave Blossoms once in

six previous meetings, however, and that 43-34 victory came back

in 2003.

The vast majority of Russia's squad play in the home

Professional Rugby League.



COACH

Lyn Jones (Wales)

Jones is a former flanker for Wales who won five caps - all

in 1993 - and has been in charge of the Russian team since

November 2018, having previously led Neath to the Welsh

Premiership and Ospreys to the Celtic League title (twice).



KEY PLAYER

Andrei Ostrikov

Lock Ostrikov is the most experienced member of the Russian

side and a survivor of their 2011 Rugby World Cup campaign, with

coach Jones likely to rely heavily on his leadership on the

pitch.

Ostrikov joined Sale Sharks in 2011 and despite some injury

set-backs, played 146 times for the English Premiership club

before leaving at the end of last season for French side

Grenoble.

Also able to slot in at blindside flank, Ostrikov will be a

key set-piece exponent for Russia and a powerful runner with

ball in hand.



Captain: Vasily Artemyev

Squad:

Forwards - Azamat Bitiev, Andrey Garbuzov, Kirill Gotovtsev,

Victor Gresev, Bogdan Fedotko, Vitaliy Zhivatov, Evgeny Matveev,

Andrey Polivalov, Vladimir Podrezov, Evgeny Yelgin, Stanislav

Selsky, Nikita Vavilin, Sergey Chernyshev, Tagir Gadzhiev, Roman

Khodin, Andrei Ostrikov, Valery Morozov, Anton Sychev

Backs - Vasily Artemyev, Igor Galinovsky, Kirill

Golosnitsky, Vasily Dorofeev, Yuri Kushnarev, German Davydov,

Dmitry Perov, Vladislav Sozonov, Dmitry Gerasimov, Ramil Gaysin,

Denis Simplikevich, Vladimir Ostroushko, Sergey Yanyushkin



WORLD CUP RECORD

W - 0, L - 4, D - 0

Tournaments: 1

Last World Cup: Pool stage (2011)

Best finish: Pool stage (2011)



WORLD CUP POOL A FIXTURES

Sept 20 Japan v Russia Tokyo

Sept 24 Russia v Samoa Kumagaya

Oct 3 Ireland v Russia Kobe

Oct 9 Scotland v Russia Fukuroi



RESULTS IN 2019

Feb 10 Spain 16-14 Russia

Feb 16 Russia 64-7 Belgium

Mar 2 Germany 18-26 Russia

Mar 9 Romania 22-20 Russia

Mar 17 Russia 6-22 Georgia

June 4 Uruguay 48-26 Russia

June 15 Namibia 0-20 Russia

Aug 17 Italy 85-15 Russia



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Nick Said;

editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

