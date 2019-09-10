Rugby-World Cup-Samoa
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Samoa squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A: SAMOA World ranking: 16 Samoa were trailblazers for Pacific island rugby when they made the quarter-finals at the 1991 and 1995 tournaments but have fallen on harder times since.
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Samoa squad for the Rugby
World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A:
SAMOA
World ranking: 16
Samoa were trailblazers for Pacific island rugby when they
made the quarter-finals at the 1991 and 1995 tournaments but
have fallen on harder times since.
Their physical game will always leave opponents nursing
bruises but getting out of a pool also containing Ireland, Japan
and Scotland looks like a tall order.
This year, New Zealander Steve Jackson has overseen one win
over Tonga and losses to the United States and Fiji at the
Pacific Nations Cup as well as a more expected defeat at the
hands of Australia in their final warmup in Sydney.
Against the Wallabies, the Samoans showed in the second half
that they can put pressure on top class opponents but they will
need to do it more consistently to make a mark in Japan.
They should be able to deal with Russia in their opener and
if they can build on that and spring an upset against the Scots
- who they fell four points short of beating at the 2015 World
Cup - they could blow Pool A wide open.
COACH
Steve Jackson (New Zealand)
A former New Zealand Maori representative, Jackson was head
coach at provincial side North Harbour and an assistant at the
Auckand Blues before beating out more than 40 other candidates
to land the Samoa job last year.
KEY PLAYER
Tusi Pisi
While the Samoa side will boast a host of hard-running, hard
tackling players in both the pack and backline, their success or
otherwise in Japan could come down to the kicking skills of
37-year-old flyhalf Pisi.
Pisi will not be expected to play the full 80 minutes at his
third World Cup but his experience of test rugby, and of Japan
after a season at the Toyota club, should be valuable to the
team.
Most crucially, though, Samoa's physical game will earn them
plenty of penalties and the ability of Pisi to make them count
could be vital to their chances of getting out of the pool.
Captain: Jack Lam
Squad:
Forwards - Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam, Piula
Fa'asalele, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Teofilo Paulo, Kane
Leaupepe, Senio Toleafoa, Michael Alaalatoa, Paul Alo-Emile,
James Lay, Jordan Lay, Logovi'i Mulipola, Motu Matu'u, Ray
Niuia, Seilala Lam
Backs - Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium
Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron
Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne
Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Scott Malolua
WORLD CUP RECORD
W - 12, L - 16, D - 0
Tournaments: 7
Last World Cup: Pool stage (2015)
Best finish: Quarter-finals (1991, 1995)
WORLD CUP POOL A FIXTURES
Sept 24 Russia v Samoa Kumagaya
Sept 30 Scotland v Samoa Kobe
Oct 5 Japan v Samoa Toyota
Oct 12 Ireland v Samoa Fukuoka
RESULTS IN 2019
July 27 Samoa 25-17 Tonga
Aug 3 Samoa 10-13 U.S.
Aug 10 Fiji 10-3 Samoa
Sept 7 Australia 34-15 Samoa
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Nick
Mulvenney; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)