Rugby-World Cup-Samoa

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Samoa squad for the Rugby

World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A:



SAMOA

World ranking: 16

Samoa were trailblazers for Pacific island rugby when they

made the quarter-finals at the 1991 and 1995 tournaments but

have fallen on harder times since.

Their physical game will always leave opponents nursing

bruises but getting out of a pool also containing Ireland, Japan

and Scotland looks like a tall order.

This year, New Zealander Steve Jackson has overseen one win

over Tonga and losses to the United States and Fiji at the

Pacific Nations Cup as well as a more expected defeat at the

hands of Australia in their final warmup in Sydney.

Against the Wallabies, the Samoans showed in the second half

that they can put pressure on top class opponents but they will

need to do it more consistently to make a mark in Japan.

They should be able to deal with Russia in their opener and

if they can build on that and spring an upset against the Scots

- who they fell four points short of beating at the 2015 World

Cup - they could blow Pool A wide open.



COACH

Steve Jackson (New Zealand)

A former New Zealand Maori representative, Jackson was head

coach at provincial side North Harbour and an assistant at the

Auckand Blues before beating out more than 40 other candidates

to land the Samoa job last year.



KEY PLAYER

Tusi Pisi

While the Samoa side will boast a host of hard-running, hard

tackling players in both the pack and backline, their success or

otherwise in Japan could come down to the kicking skills of

37-year-old flyhalf Pisi.

Pisi will not be expected to play the full 80 minutes at his

third World Cup but his experience of test rugby, and of Japan

after a season at the Toyota club, should be valuable to the

team.

Most crucially, though, Samoa's physical game will earn them

plenty of penalties and the ability of Pisi to make them count

could be vital to their chances of getting out of the pool.



Captain: Jack Lam



Squad:

Forwards - Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam, Piula

Fa'asalele, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Teofilo Paulo, Kane

Leaupepe, Senio Toleafoa, Michael Alaalatoa, Paul Alo-Emile,

James Lay, Jordan Lay, Logovi'i Mulipola, Motu Matu'u, Ray

Niuia, Seilala Lam

Backs - Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium

Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron

Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne

Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Scott Malolua



WORLD CUP RECORD

W - 12, L - 16, D - 0

Tournaments: 7

Last World Cup: Pool stage (2015)

Best finish: Quarter-finals (1991, 1995)



WORLD CUP POOL A FIXTURES

Sept 24 Russia v Samoa Kumagaya

Sept 30 Scotland v Samoa Kobe

Oct 5 Japan v Samoa Toyota

Oct 12 Ireland v Samoa Fukuoka



RESULTS IN 2019

July 27 Samoa 25-17 Tonga

Aug 3 Samoa 10-13 U.S.

Aug 10 Fiji 10-3 Samoa

Sept 7 Australia 34-15 Samoa



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Nick

Mulvenney; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

