Rugby-World Cup-Scotland v Samoa
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture between Scotland and Samoa: WHERE Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City WHEN Monday, September 30 at 7.15pm local time (1015 GMT) SCOTLAND World ranking: 9 Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland) Captain: Stuart McInally Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool A
fixture between Scotland and Samoa:
WHERE
Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City
WHEN
Monday, September 30 at 7.15pm local time (1015 GMT)
SCOTLAND
World ranking: 9
Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland)
Captain: Stuart McInally
Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris,
12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig
Laidlaw, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Magnus Bradbury,
5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart
McInally, 1-Allan Dell
Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander
Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-George Horne,
22-Adam Hastings, 23-Duncan Taylor.
SAMOA
World ranking: 15
Coach: Steve Jackson (New Zealand)
Captain: Jack Lam
Team: 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Belgium Tuatagaloa,
13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Henry Taefu, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Tusi Pisi,
9-Melani Matavao, 8-Jack Lam, 7-TJ Ioane, 6-Chris Vui, 5-Kane
Le'aupepe, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Ray Niuia,
1-Logovii Mulipola
Replacements: 16-Seilala Lam, 17-Paul Alo-Emile, 18-Jordan
Lay, 19-Piula Faasalele, 20-Josh Tyrell, 21-Pele Cowley,
22-Ulupano Seuteni, 23-Kieron Fonotia.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistants: Nigel Owens (Wales), Federico Anselmi
(Argentina)
TMO: Graham Hughes (England)
POOL A FIXTURES/RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)
SCOTLAND
Sept 22 Ireland 27-3 Scotland Yokohama
Oct 9 v Russia Fukuroi
Oct 13 v Japan Yokohama
SAMOA
Sept 24 Russia 9-34 Samoa Kumagaya
Oct 5 v Japan Toyota
Oct 12 v Ireland Fukuoka
(Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; edited by Tony
Lawrence)