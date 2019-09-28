Rugby-World Cup-Scotland v Samoa

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool A

fixture between Scotland and Samoa:



WHERE

Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City



WHEN

Monday, September 30 at 7.15pm local time (1015 GMT)



SCOTLAND

World ranking: 9

Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland)

Captain: Stuart McInally

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris,

12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig

Laidlaw, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Magnus Bradbury,

5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart

McInally, 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander

Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-George Horne,

22-Adam Hastings, 23-Duncan Taylor.



SAMOA

World ranking: 15

Coach: Steve Jackson (New Zealand)

Captain: Jack Lam

Team: 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Belgium Tuatagaloa,

13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Henry Taefu, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Tusi Pisi,

9-Melani Matavao, 8-Jack Lam, 7-TJ Ioane, 6-Chris Vui, 5-Kane

Le'aupepe, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Ray Niuia,

1-Logovii Mulipola

Replacements: 16-Seilala Lam, 17-Paul Alo-Emile, 18-Jordan

Lay, 19-Piula Faasalele, 20-Josh Tyrell, 21-Pele Cowley,

22-Ulupano Seuteni, 23-Kieron Fonotia.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistants: Nigel Owens (Wales), Federico Anselmi

(Argentina)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)



POOL A FIXTURES/RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)

SCOTLAND

Sept 22 Ireland 27-3 Scotland Yokohama

Oct 9 v Russia Fukuroi

Oct 13 v Japan Yokohama



SAMOA

Sept 24 Russia 9-34 Samoa Kumagaya

Oct 5 v Japan Toyota

Oct 12 v Ireland Fukuoka



