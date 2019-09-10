Rugby-World Cup-Scotland
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A:
SCOTLAND
World ranking: 7
Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland)
Captain: Stuart McInally
Squad:
Forwards - John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson
Backs - Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor
WORLD CUP RECORD
W - 22, L - 15, D - 1
Tournaments: 8
Last World Cup: Quarter-finals (2015)
Best finish: Fourth place (1991)
WORLD CUP POOL A FIXTURES
Sept 22 Ireland v Scotland Yokohama
Sept 30 Scotland v Samoa Kobe
Oct 9 Scotland v Russia Fukuroi
Oct 13 Japan v Scotland Yokohama
RESULTS IN 2019
Feb 2 Scotland 33-20 Italy
Feb 9 Scotland 13-22 Ireland
Feb 23 France 27-10 Scotland
Mar 9 Scotland 11-18 Wales
Mar 16 England 38-38 Scotland
Aug 17 France 32-3 Scotland
Aug 24 Scotland 17-14 France
Aug 31 Georgia 10-44 Scotland
Sep 6 Scotland 36-9 Georgia (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)