Rugby-World Cup-South Africa v Namibia
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture between South Africa and Namibia: WHERE City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota WHEN Saturday, Sept.
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B
fixture between South Africa and Namibia:
WHERE
City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota
WHEN
Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6.45pm local time (0945 GMT)
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: 5
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (South Africa)
Captain: Schalk Brits
Team: 15-Warrick Gelant, 14-Sbu Nkosi, 13-Lukhanyo Am,
12-Francois Steyn, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Elton Jantjies,
9-Herschel Jantjies, 8-Schalk Brits, 7-Kwagga Smith, 6-Francois
Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-RG Snyman, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Bongi
Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Steven Kitshoff, 17-Thomas du Toit, 18-Eben
Etzebeth, 19-Siya Kolisi, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Cobus Reinach,
22-Damian de Allende, 23-Cheslin Kolbe.
NAMIBIA
World ranking: 23
Coach: Phil Davies (Wales)
Captain: Tjiuee Uanivi
Team: 15-Johan Tromp, 14-Chad Plato, 13-JC Greyling, 12-PJ
Walters, 11-Lesley Klim, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Eugene Jantjies,
8-Adriaan Booysen, 7-Max Katjijeko, 6-Thomasau Forbes, 5-Tjiuee
Uanivi, 4-Johan Retief, 3-AJ de Klerk, 2-Louis van der
Westhuizen, 1-Desiderius Sethie
Replacements: 16-Obert Nortje, 17-Andre Rademeyer,
18-Johannes Coetzee, 19-Prince Gaoseb, 20-Janco Venter, 21-Wian
Conradie, 22-TC Kisting, 23-Johan Deysel.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistants: Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO: Graham Hughes (England)
POOL B FIXTURES/RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)
SOUTH AFRICA
Sept 21 New Zealand 23-13 S. Africa Yokohama
Oct 4 v Italy Fukuroi
Oct 8 v Canada Kobe
NAMIBIA
Sept 22 Italy 47-22 Namibia Osaka
Oct 6 v New Zealand Tokyo
Oct 13 v Canada Kamaishi
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)