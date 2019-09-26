Rugby-World Cup-South Africa v Namibia

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Rugby World Cup Pool B

fixture between South Africa and Namibia:



WHERE

City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota



WHEN

Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6.45pm local time (0945 GMT)



SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 5

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (South Africa)

Captain: Schalk Brits

Team: 15-Warrick Gelant, 14-Sbu Nkosi, 13-Lukhanyo Am,

12-Francois Steyn, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Elton Jantjies,

9-Herschel Jantjies, 8-Schalk Brits, 7-Kwagga Smith, 6-Francois

Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-RG Snyman, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Bongi

Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Steven Kitshoff, 17-Thomas du Toit, 18-Eben

Etzebeth, 19-Siya Kolisi, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Cobus Reinach,

22-Damian de Allende, 23-Cheslin Kolbe.



NAMIBIA

World ranking: 23

Coach: Phil Davies (Wales)

Captain: Tjiuee Uanivi

Team: 15-Johan Tromp, 14-Chad Plato, 13-JC Greyling, 12-PJ

Walters, 11-Lesley Klim, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Eugene Jantjies,

8-Adriaan Booysen, 7-Max Katjijeko, 6-Thomasau Forbes, 5-Tjiuee

Uanivi, 4-Johan Retief, 3-AJ de Klerk, 2-Louis van der

Westhuizen, 1-Desiderius Sethie

Replacements: 16-Obert Nortje, 17-Andre Rademeyer,

18-Johannes Coetzee, 19-Prince Gaoseb, 20-Janco Venter, 21-Wian

Conradie, 22-TC Kisting, 23-Johan Deysel.



OFFICIALS

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistants: Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)



POOL B FIXTURES/RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)

SOUTH AFRICA

Sept 21 New Zealand 23-13 S. Africa Yokohama

Oct 4 v Italy Fukuroi

Oct 8 v Canada Kobe



NAMIBIA

Sept 22 Italy 47-22 Namibia Osaka

Oct 6 v New Zealand Tokyo

Oct 13 v Canada Kamaishi



(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

