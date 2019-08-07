S.Africa's Kolisi back from injury to boost World Cup prospects

Flank Kolisi, the Springboks' first black test captain and an influential figure both on and off the pitch, injured his knee playing Super Rugby in May, which had cast doubts over his participation in next month’s Rugby World Cup.

But his selection for domestic duty could see him added to the Bok squad for their final home World Cup warm-up game against Argentina in Pretoria on Aug. 17 or, should that come too soon, the match against Japan in Kumagaya on Sept. 6.

The warm-up against the tournament hosts is the last fixture for South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus’ side before the World Cup opener against New Zealand in Yokohama on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)