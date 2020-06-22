Rugby

SA Rugby step in to save rescue ailing Southern Kings

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

CAPE TOWN, June 22 (Reuters) - South African Rugby stepped in on Monday to take over managing control of ailing PRO-14 team Southern Kings, after their majority shareholders ran into cash flow problems.

SA Rugby said it had taken back a 74% shareholding in the franchise, which had been sold to a consortium of local businessmen last year.

"It is our last resort and we are keen to explore ways to return to the shareholding to another's hands," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

Rugby

Rugby league-Melbourne COVID-19 spike forces shift of NRL game

7 HOURS AGO

"The next step is to appoint a new board to oversee the franchise's affairs and ensure the team is match ready for when we are able to resume playing."

All staff and players have been retained and a finance team appointed to work with franchise administrators on ensuring salary payments are made and business needs addressed, SA Rugby added.

Players were paid late in April in the first signs that the previous shareholders were struggling to meet financial obligations.

"The decision ensures the Southern Kings will participate in PRO14 and/or any other competitions that may be established within the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown," the statement said.

For the moment, there is little clarity on a re-start for rugby in South Africa in the wake of the novel coronavirus lockdown. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Rugby

Wallabies coach Rennie bullish on 2021 global championship

8 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Mo'unga's lucky try gives Crusaders enough to beat Hurricanes

YESTERDAY AT 05:20
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Rugby league-Melbourne COVID-19 spike forces shift of NRL game

7 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Wallabies coach Rennie bullish on 2021 global championship

8 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Mo'unga's lucky try gives Crusaders enough to beat Hurricanes

YESTERDAY AT 05:20
Rugby

Beale asks for early release from Waratahs -report

YESTERDAY AT 00:51

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous articleRugby league-Melbourne COVID-19 spike forces shift of NRL game
Next articleWest Ham must create more chances in battle for survival, says Moyes