Saracens chairman Wray retires with immediate effect - club statement

European and English champions Saracens were docked 35 points and also fined 5.36 million pounds ($7.08 million) by the Premiership in November after some players were found guilty of entering into business partnerships with Wray.

"As we enter a new year, a new decade, it is time for the club to make a fresh start," Wray said in a statement https://www.saracens.com/nigel-wray-retires-as-chairman. "I'm not getting any younger and feel this is the right moment for me to stand down as chairman and just enjoy being a fan of this incredible rugby club."

