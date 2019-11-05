Saracens docked 35 points and fined for breaching salary cap rules

British media reported the breaches related to England internationals such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola entering into business partnerships with club chairman Nigel Wray.

Saracens, who accomplished the Premiership and European double last season, were fourth in the standings this season with nine points from three games before the punishment was announced.

($1 = 0.7751 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)