Saracens face investigation over fielding ineligible prop in Champions Cup

Lamositele, 24, was eligible to play when the Premiership side announced their squad for the match on Jan. 19 but the club told the EPCR that the American's work permit had expired the day before the game.

Lamositele came on as a replacement in the 60th minute of the final pool game as defending champions Saracens won 27-24 to advance to the quarter-finals.

"An independent disciplinary committee consisting of Roger Morris (Wales), Chair, Pamela Woodman (Scotland) and Jean-Noel Couraud (France) has been appointed to hear the misconduct complaint," EPCR said in a statement https://www.epcrugby.com/2020/02/07/misconduct-complaint-saracens.

The committee will meet in London later on Friday at 1800 GMT.

Premiership champions Saracens were relegated from English rugby's top division the day before the Champions Cup match for breaching salary cap rules.

The club's interim chief executive Edward Griffiths had also resigned late last month after the club accepted their imposed relegation at the end of the season. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)