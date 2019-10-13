Saracens keep up winning start against Worcester

Tries from Sarah McKenna, captain Lotte Clapp, Marlie Packer, Rachel Laqeretabua, May Campbell, Rocky Clark, Sonia Green, Vicky Fleetwood (2) plus five conversions from Lisa Martin secured the win for the home team.

Despite going into half-time with a comfortable 29-3 lead, Saracens were back on attack from the restart and continued to pile on the pressure for the entire second-half and added four more tries to secure a 55-3 home victory.

Worcester Warriors' points came through a Meghan Goddard penalty in the 30th minute.

Having struggled to score in the first-half away at Loughborough last week, Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry admitted he was delighted to see his team dominate from start to finish on Sunday.

He said: "I am very happy with the performance on both sides of the ball today.

"We had to spend a lot of time this week correcting some of the issues that Loughborough caused us and we rectified the vast majority of them today.

"Attack-wise it was a much-improved performance and defensively we were much better."

Captain Lotte Clapp added: "We performed a lot better this week, we all seemed to be on the same page which was really nice.

"After Loughborough we knew that we had to right some wrongs this week and come back stronger.

"I think we know that as a team we are not coming out intense enough so we've worked on bringing the energy for a full 80 minutes because that's what will win us the games.

"So, when we want back to the change room at half-time, we didn't relax, and our challenge was to keep up the pressure for the next 40 minutes."

Elsewhere, Harlequins solidified their position on top of the Tyrrells Premier 15s table with a 50-21 win away at DMP Sharks, Shaunagh Brown scoring twice to secure their fourth successive bonus-point win.

Gloucester-Hartpury bounced back from last week's defeat at Quins to beat Richmond 31-21. Kelly Smith scored two first-half tries to help Gloucester keep pace with the league leaders, while Richmond are still without a win four games into the campaign.

Meanwhile, it was Claudia McDonald who scored the winning try for Wasps who secured a 18-10 victory away at Bristol Bears, while Loughborough Lightning put in a dominant performance to beat Firwood Waterloo 91-10 at home.