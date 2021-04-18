Saracens secured top spot in the table as the play-off places were confirmed in the Premier 15s.

Sarries, Harlequins and Wasps all won in the penultimate regular round of the season, beating Loughborough Lightning, Worcester Warriors and Gloucester-Hartpury respectively.

That, coupled with a surprise Sale Sharks success over Exeter Chiefs, booked Saracens, Quins, Wasps and Lightning's place in the semi-final showdowns with a round to spare.

Meanwhile, DMP Durham Sharks earned their first win of the season with a 34-17 success over Bristol Bears.

Double defending champions Saracens are still well on course for a hat-trick though, as they beat Loughborough in a back-and-forth contest 38-29.

Sophie de Goede starred as she notched up 18 points, with the visitors holding on at the end following a second-half Lightning fightback.

Loughborough scored first, through Bryony Field but Sarries grew into the contest and led 19-7 at half-time thanks to tries from Rocky Clark, Georgie Lingham and Emma Taylor.

De Goede extended that advantage with a super intercept try from halfway before scoring again later on, but two more Field tries and a penalty brought the scores to within four points with ten minutes to go.

However, Rachel Laqeretabua crossed to secure the win for Alex Austerberry's team.

"It was frustrating, but the fact that we came away with a win is the main thing," Saracens captain Lotte Clapp said.

"Loughborough are a really physical team, at the breakdown they're immense and we really got put under pressure.

"It was a big work on in defence today to make sure they didn't get through and they did a few times, those last-ditch tackles were really important."

Elsewhere, Harlequins secured a home semi-final with a routine 31-7 win over Worcester.

Worcester took the lead through Paige Farries, but scores from Alex Eddie, Freya Aucken, Lucy Packer, Beth Wilcock and Rosie Dobson ensured a good afternoon's work was rewarded at Surrey Sports Park.

Wasps had to do it the hard way though, as Hannah West's late try gave them a 25-20 victory at Gloucester-Hartpury.

Ellie Underwood gave Gloucester the lead but the contest swung both ways on multiple occasions, Elizabeth Crake hitting back for Wasps before Bianca Blackburn dotted down for the hosts and Maud Muir did the same for the visitors.

That theme continued, with Florence Williams' try putting Wasps back ahead before Rachel Lund equalised with a score of her own, but West crossed with seven minutes to spare for a vital win.

And speaking of huge results, Durham Sharks enjoyed a day to remember as they won for the first time this season thanks to a superb performance at Bristol Bears.

Clara Nielson and Kyara Martin both scored early on for the hosts as things appeared to be business as usual for Durham.

But Rosie Blount and Beth Blacklock hit back, the latter score occurring while Bears were down to 14, and then Amy Layzell's try gave the away side a 12-point lead at half time.

Ellie Mulhearn did cross for Bristol in the second half but George Roberts' try made sure of the result.

Meanwhile, Sale dashed Exeter's hopes of reaching the last four with a 17-10 win as Lisa Neumann and a late Hollie Bawden score did the damage.

