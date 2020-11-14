A visibly fired-up Italy led 11-7 at half time, through two penalties from the 20 year-old fly half Paolo Garbisi and a sparkling counter-attacking try finished off by Matteo Minozzi.

Scotland had scored the game's first try as Duhan van der Merwe cut a sharp line in from his wing to cross untouched, but the visitors looked shaken at times in the first half by Italy's combative defence.

Two crunching tackles in as many minutes on Scotland's star man Stuart Hogg by Jacopo Trulla exemplifying the hosts' aggressive approach, with 22 year-old prop Danilo Fischetti a constant menace at the breakdown. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter)

