Scotland get job done against Russia to set up Japan decider
FUKUROI CITY, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - George Horne scored a hat-trick as Scotland ran in nine tries in a 61-0 bonus-point thrashing of Russia on Wednesday to set up a crunch Pool A showdown with host nation Japan for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
Horne scored his first two tries from scrumhalf and added a
third from the left wing as Scotland finally got their
high-octane running game going in their third match in Japan.
Flyhalf Adam Hastings, son of Scotland great Gavin, also
made a significant contribution with the first two tries in four
first-half minutes and eight conversions for a personal haul of
26 points.
Neither Horne not Hastings are likely to start in Yokohama
on Sunday when the Scots take on Japan almost certainly needing
to record a victory and deprive the hosts of a bonus point to
progress to the knockout stages.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Tony
Lawrence)