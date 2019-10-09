Scotland get job done against Russia to set up Japan decider

FUKUROI CITY, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - George Horne scored a

hat-trick as Scotland ran in nine tries in a 61-0 bonus-point

thrashing of Russia on Wednesday to set up a crunch Pool A

showdown with host nation Japan for a place in the Rugby World

Cup quarter-finals.

Horne scored his first two tries from scrumhalf and added a

third from the left wing as Scotland finally got their

high-octane running game going in their third match in Japan.

Flyhalf Adam Hastings, son of Scotland great Gavin, also

made a significant contribution with the first two tries in four

first-half minutes and eight conversions for a personal haul of

26 points.

Neither Horne not Hastings are likely to start in Yokohama

on Sunday when the Scots take on Japan almost certainly needing

to record a victory and deprive the hosts of a bonus point to

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Tony

Lawrence)

