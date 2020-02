Scotland lock Gray ruled out of Six Nations with hand injury

Gray, 25, also played in the Scots' opening defeat by Ireland this month, helping his team pick up a losing bonus point in each game.

"The Glasgow Warriors player, who won his 57th cap on Saturday, will return to his club for ongoing care and assessment," Scottish Rugby said on Twitter.

Scotland are fifth in the standings, above Italy who they face in the next round of matches on Feb. 22.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)