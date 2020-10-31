Scotland beat Wales away for the first time in 18 years as a narrow 14-10 victory at a windswept Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday ensured a strong finish to their Six Nations campaign.

Scotland, who trailed 7-6 at halftime, finished with three victories and two defeats in this year’s competition, which will finally be completed on Saturday after being halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wales, hoping to earn their captain Alun Wyn Jones a celebratory victory as he won a record 149th test cap, lost a fourth successive game in the Six Nations. The teams scored a try each with three Scottish penalties proving the difference.

