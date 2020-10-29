Scotland coach Gregor Townsend left the 32-year-old winger out of this weekend’s Six Nations clash against Wales after the incident, in which a group of Barbarians players broke bio-secure regulations go out to a restaurant in the build-up to the game against England.

It caused the match to be called off, at heavy cost to the Rugby Football Union, and charges were brought against 13 players on Thursday, although it was not clear if Maitland is one of them.

"Obviously, Sean was very disappointed in himself and showed lots of contrition and understands the situation was a serious one. But everyone makes mistakes and not being involved this week is a blow for him," Townsend told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Wales in Llanelli.

"But we see him coming back to our squad when he’s available. He’s getting close to 50 caps. He had an outstanding game in the quarter-final (of the European Champions Cup) against Leinster for Saracens so he’s still in very good form. We do see him coming back into the squad.”

Townsend said he too was disappointed by the incident.

"It was disappointing for rugby that an international game was called off because a group of players did something they said they wouldn’t do, or signed up not to do. In these circumstances. Things that are considered minor in normal times can have a huge effect in this COVID period."

Scotland complete their Six Nations campaign on Saturday before playing Italy, France and Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

