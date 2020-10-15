Spencer played a key role in helping Bath reach the Premiership semi-finals this season but England coach Eddie Jones decided to stick with first-choice scrumhalf Ben Youngs as well as Willi Heinz and Alex Mitchell.

Jones did not pick any players from Exeter Chiefs, Wasps or Bristol Bears -- three clubs still fighting for silverware at the end of the domestic season.

The three-day England camp at the Lensbury Club in London is the second time the players have gathered ahead of England's non-cap match against the Barbarians on Oct. 25, followed by the final Six Nations game in Italy on Oct. 31.

"We had a good three day camp last week working on the basics and developing our cohesion as a group," Jones said.

"This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game."

Following the trip to Rome, England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.

England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales before a playoff against a team from the other Nations Cup pool.

England training squad (* denotes uncapped players):

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*

Tom Dunn, Bath Rugby*

Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers

Jamie George, Saracens

Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*

Ted Hill, Worcester Warriors

Maro Itoje, Saracens

Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*

Beno Obano, Bath Rugby*

David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*

Billy Vunipola, Saracens

Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons

Backs

Ali Crossdale, Saracens*

Elliot Daly, Saracens

Tom de Glanville, Bath Rugby*

Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*

Owen Farrell, Saracens

George Ford, Leicester Tigers

Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby

Ollie Lawrence, Worcester Warriors*

Joe Marchant, Harlequins

Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby

Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*

Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Reconditioning

Charlie Ewels, Bath Rugby

Jonathan Joseph, Bath Rugby

Joe Marler, Harlequins

Will Stuart, Bath Rugby

Sam Underhill, Bath Rugby

Mako Vunipola, Saracens

Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

