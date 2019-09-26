Seven-try Italy overwhelm Canada 48-7 in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Japan, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy ran in seven tries

to thrash a willing but limited Canada side 48-7 on a humid

Thursday evening in Fukuoka to earn a second bonus point win

from two Pool B matches at the start of their Rugby World Cup

campaign.

Bigger challenges lie ahead in a pool also including world

champions New Zealand and South Africa but the Italians will be

pleased to have rested several players and still managed an

emphatic win.

Tries from forwards Braam Steyn and Dean Budd in the first

13 minutes and another from Sebastian Negri early in the second

half set the Italians on their way, with a penalty try and three

more tries in the last 20 minutes putting a gloss on the result.



The Canadians scored the best try of the match with a superb

finish by winger Andrew Coe but never looked like getting as

close to the Italians as they did in the corresponding fixture

at the 2015 World Cup, which they lost 23-18.



(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Tony Lawrence)

