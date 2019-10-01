Sexton returns as Ireland look to pick up the pieces

Sexton was not risked on Saturday in an otherwise near full strength side because of the minor thigh strain picked up in opening bonus point win over Scotland. Garry Ringrose is the only back who will start all three games with injured fellow centre Robbie Henshaw yet to feature in the tournament.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony is the sole forward retained in the pack that got outmuscled in the 19-12 loss with Jordi Murphy going straight into the back row having flown out to Japan on Sunday to replace the injured Jack Conan.

Ireland will qualify for the last eight with bonus-point wins over Russia and Samoa, and could still top Pool A and secure a potentially less difficult quarter-final if Japan slip up in their remaining two games.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Luke McGrath, 8-Jordi Murphy, 7-Peter O'Mahony, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 5-Jean Kleyn, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-John Ryan, 2-Niall Scannell, 1-Dave Kilcoyne

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Andrew Porter, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-CJ Stander 21-Joey Carbery, 22-Jack Carty, 22-Jordan Larmour (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)