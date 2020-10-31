Eastwood were up 5-3 after 15 minutes of the Sydney club championship at Leichhardt Oval when play was stopped after the officials found some supporters getting too close to each other on Wayne Pearce Hill on the eastern side of the ground, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"We need people on the hill to start spreading apart. A COVID marshal has paused the game," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted an announcer as telling the crowd of 5,000.

Rugby Woodward says England owe fans special performance against Italy 5 HOURS AGO

"This is under strict guidelines from New South Wales Health. We do need to spread out on the hill otherwise we can't continue the game. Help us out here please."

Gordon recovered to win the game 28-8 following the five-minute stoppage to lift their first title in the championship since 1998.

Police kept a close eye on proceedings and prevented fans from running on to the field at the end of the contest, with the report stating that one supporter who managed to give officers the slip was promptly caught and escorted away. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Rugby Rugby-Form and history point to England's Six Nations title 18 HOURS AGO