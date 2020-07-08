Rugby

Six Premiership Rugby players test positive for Covid-19

The Premiership is hoping to resume on the weekend of August 14.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Six players are among 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of 804 tests conducted this week, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

The season was suspended in March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak but clubs were permitted to begin close contact training this week.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines," the Premiership said.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided."

The other four positive tests were from non-playing staff.

The Premiership, which has nine rounds remaining, is hoping to resume on the weekend of August 14.

