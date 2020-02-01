LIVE

Wales - Italy

Six Nations - 1 February 2020

Six Nations – Follow the Rugby match between Wales and Italy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:15 on 1 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Wales and Italy? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wales vs Italy. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

