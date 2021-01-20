England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for Covid-19, England Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jones and assistant Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days under government guidelines.

England said forwards coach Proudfoot was tested ahead of next month's Six Nations tournament and was not displaying any symptoms.

"Following further negative tests, Jones and Amor will join up with the group on Thursday 28 January," the England statement said.

