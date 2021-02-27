Wales look set for a Six Nations Grand Slam after a 40-24 win over England on Saturday in Cardiff.

Wales led 17-14 at halftime with tries by Josh Adams and Liam Williams - the first after England were caught napping following a huddle as Dan Biggar found his winger with a kick to the corner and the second after the TMO ruled what seemed a knock-on in the build-up to be legal.

England, who again gave away far too many penalties, stayed in touch with an Anthony Watson try and the boot of Owen Farrell. Sharp tries by opposing scrumhalves Kieran Hardy and Ben Youngs made it 24-all heading into the final quarter.

However, England continued to give away penalties and replacement Welsh flyhalf Callum Sheedy punished them mercilessly, landing three kicks, before Cory Hill finished things off with a late try as Wales secured a bonus point and the Triple Crown after earlier wins over Ireland and Scotland.

