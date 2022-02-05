Scotland won their second consecutive Calcutta Cup when they secured a late 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield, while Ireland defeated Wales.

The Six Nations for both teams got underway on Saturday night and both countries played to a dramatic ending.

Ad

England were leading with 20 minutes of the match remaining, but when Luke Cowan-Dickie purposefully slapped a kick from Finn Russell into touch, Scotland were awarded seven points.

Rugby History of women's rugby will be lost without action says World Cup winner Taylor 24/01/2022 AT 18:10

Russell then followed up with a late penalty to put Scotland three points to the good.

England play Italy next weekend.

Ireland beat current Six Nations champions Wales in the tournament opener on Saturday afternoon.

There was just a single try scored in the first half as Bundee Aki scored the opener for the hosts.

However they accelerated their scoring in the second half, as Andrew Conway grabbed a brace in a short space of time, Garry Ringrose scored an impressive effort, and there was a consolation try for Taine Basham late on when the result already looked certain.

The defeat means that Wales do not have a win in Ireland since 2015, and they were on the back foot after putting in a disappointing display, though they could point to their injury problems in mitigation.

They will hope that is less of a problem when they play Scotland next week in Cardiff.

- -

Rugby History made as Wales Women announce the 12 players to go full-time 14/01/2022 AT 14:09